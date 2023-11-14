Leduc RCMP lay charges in slaying of 5-year-old

Leduc RCMP have arrested and charged Leduc County resident Darren Gardner, 47, with manslaughter in the death of a child. In 2022, Leduc RCMP were dispatched to assist emergency medical services with the death of a child at a rural residence near the municipality, according to a Tuesday press release. As the initial cause of the death was unknown, the RCMP said it was called in to assist. The victim has been identified as Leduc County resident Patience Noskiye, five. At the time of Noskiye’s death, he was living in foster care at the home. Gardner has been released from custody with his next court date set for Thursday at the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc. This comes after the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section laid charges in September in the death of a child that occurred in August. READ MORE: Edmonton police lay charges in toddler’s deathEPS said it responded to an incident in the area of 130 Ave. and 105 St. on the report of an 18-month-old girl who was in medical distress on August 15 around noon. EPS said EMS responded and declared the child dead on scene. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death appeared suspicious, and the EPS Homicide Section assumed the investigation.