Legal Aid Alberta will update internal systems and prepare to implement the modernization recommendations in spring 2023.

Alberta’s government is increasing the tariff rate for legal aid roster lawyers to $125 per hour from $100 per hour effective January 1.

April 2022, Alberta’s minister of justice and attorney general instructed Legal Aid Alberta to conduct a modernization review of the legal aid system. They submitted their recommendations to the minister in October.

