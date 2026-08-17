Legislation to be tabled governing Alberta bike lanes; some could be removed

Work has begun on an ambitious, $15.2 million bike lane on 2 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, under the shadow of Alberta’s Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen’s plan to introduce bike lane legislation when MLAs return to the Legislature in late October.

Dreeshen’s plan comes after more than 13,000 people visited a provincial website earlier this summer to identify problems with bike lanes in Alberta.

Under the plan, municipalities planning to add new bike lanes would have to prove they are needed and would not have negative impacts on the community.

The proposed legislation would also affect existing bike lanes by giving the provincial government the power to remove them if they do not meet standards, including lane usage, effects on motorized traffic and neighbouring roads as well as parking and impacts on businesses.

In addition, Dreeshen said Calgary and Edmonton could not approve bike lanes that take over driving lanes, if the legislation is approved.

Dreeshen acknowledges the plan will be met with opposition, saying there will be "loud special interest groups" but that the government is not afraid of making the right decisions.

He added some bike-lane policies were social engineering intended to change people's transportation behaviour and criticized taking away vehicle lanes and parking for bike infrastructure.