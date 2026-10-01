Alberta

Let Alberta Decide disputes Calgary claim that removed referendum signs were returned

Let Alberta Decide is disputing the City of Calgary’s account of referendum campaign signs that City staff acknowledged were removed “in error.”
Let Alberta Decide is disputing the City of Calgary’s account of referendum campaign signs that City staff acknowledged were removed “in error.”X/ChatGBT
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