Let Alberta Decide disputes Calgary claim that removed referendum signs were returned

CALGARY — Let Alberta Decide is disputing the City of Calgary’s account of referendum campaign signs that city staff acknowledged were removed “in error.”The city previously told the Western Standard that some Let Alberta Decide signs had been mistakenly removed and subsequently returned to their owner.“Specific to the social media post, the city can confirm that some signs were removed in error and later returned to the original owner,” the City said. “The larger sign for the social media post has not been removed and was left in place. We are currently in the process of investigating this matter further.”However, Let Alberta Decide issued a statement Wednesday directly challenging the city’s claim that the removed signs had been returned.“They have not been returned,” the organization said.Let Alberta Decide said city officials working with the campaign have told organizers they do not know where the missing signs are. The organization also alleges its crews have documented locations where Let Alberta Decide signs were removed while signs belonging to opposing campaigns remained in place.It further alleges city signage has been placed directly in front of some of its campaign signs, obstructing them from public view..Juno News separately reported that Let Alberta Decide co-head Keith Wilson said four large campaign signs had been taken by the city and had not been returned as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. Wilson said the city was ''unable to locate the signs at that time.''Let Alberta Decide called the situation a potential interference with its participation in the referendum campaign and demanded the City locate and return the missing signs, explain why its signs were removed while opposing signs allegedly remained, and ensure City resources are not used to obstruct lawful referendum advertising.The organization said it is prepared to pursue legal remedies if the signs are not returned and what it describes as unlawful conduct continues.Those claims have not been tested in court, and no finding has been made that the city acted unlawfully or selectively.The dispute comes after footage circulated online appearing to show a city worker removing a Let Alberta Decide sign..Calgary's own referendum guidance says the city does not regulate referendum signs or advertising under current provincial legislation, although it retains authority where signs create public-safety hazards or interfere with public infrastructureLet Alberta Decide is a registered referendum third-party advertiser campaigning in support of Option 2 on the October 19 referendum question concerning Alberta's future in Canada. Elections Alberta records show the organization registered on June 17. The city has said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the removals.