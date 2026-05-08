Lethbridge jail has a new moniker: 'Na'took'kyoo'soo'koo-koo'kaan'

The Lethbridge Correctional Facility has been given a Blackfoot name, 'Na'took'kyoo'soo'koo-koo'kaan'It translate into "Two Paths Lodge."The facility’s official name is not changing; rather, the honorary Blackfoot name will be used alongside it during cultural and ceremonial settings.The indigenous programs coordinator at the correctional centre, Heidi Heavyshield, told Bridge City News the name would help create a sense of community within the institution.Heavyshield added that the naming process began with input from the centre’s inmates.."It was really important for us to involve our clients in here, many of which are indigenous and non-indigenous, who are on really unique paths here, many on their own paths to healing or recovery." Heavyshield said."We invited a special group of people to represent our population in here in that community. One person particularly spoke to the importance of having a Blackfoot name, the importance of identity, having a sense of belonging and a community." The name was gifted by Elder One Gun and reflects the centre’s commitment to rehabilitation through culturally grounded approaches that encourage inmates to take responsibility and build healthier lives.“The biggest thing for our clients is that, out there, people often think, ‘Who are these people? They don’t deserve this or that,’” he told Bridge City News. “But as an elder and grandfather coming in here, what you want to do is give them hope.”.The traditional Blackfoot name was given earlier this month during a ceremony and is hoped to help build a community within the facility.