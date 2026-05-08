Alberta

Lethbridge jail has a new moniker: 'Na'took'kyoo'soo'koo-koo'kaan'

Lethbridge Correctional Centre is receiving a traditional Blackfoot name, 'Na'took'kyoo'soo'koo-koo'kaan', "Two Paths Lodge."
Aerial shot of Lethbridge
Aerial shot of Lethbridge
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Alberta
Blackfoot
Lethbridge Correctional Centre
Alberta News
Lethbridge, AB
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Western Standard
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