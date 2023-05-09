Lethbridge-East NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro

Lethbridge-East NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro laughed when asked for comment by reporters on retweeting a wildfire joke aimed at the UCP.

UCP candidate Brian Jean for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche says Miyashiro should say he's sorry for sharing the wildfire jokes online, which took digs at the UCP.

NDP candidate jokes about fires

(1) comment

dieraci13
dieraci13

Take a lesson from the communists, UCP, never admit to anything and never apologize to the media

Report Add Reply

