Lethbridge-East NDP candidate doesn't apologize for sharing UCP wildfire jokes on Twitter Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author May 9, 2023 Lethbridge-East NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro Lethbridge-East NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro laughed when asked for comment by reporters on retweeting a wildfire joke aimed at the UCP.UCP candidate Brian Jean for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche says Miyashiro should say he's sorry for sharing the wildfire jokes online, which took digs at the UCP.Sad this is happening but isn't it kind of a Metaphor for The UCP burning this province down the past four years.— Lucy 🇨🇦 (@TheBlueGem3) May 5, 2023Jean, like many other Albertans, know firsthand fire is no joke. Jean lost his home in the Fort McMurray fires.Miyashiro shared a wildfire joke aimed at the UCP on Twitter."Sad this is happening, but isn't it kind of a metaphor for the UCP burning this province down the past four years," a Twitter user named Lucy posted on Friday."He should just apologize, but he won't. Lethbridge voters should take note," Jean said. Miyashiro retweeted the post Friday. However, after the Western Standard broke the story the same day, Miyashiro seems to have untweeted the post."Inappropriate and incorrect," one Twitter user said on the post.On Tuesday, Miyashiro was asked by a reporter about the tweet. NDP candidate jokes about fires "There's not really any comment to make if you look at the tweet, I mean, look at that tweet," Miyashiro said.It appears Miyashiro will not apologize for the retweet. In the video footage captured Tuesday, Miyashiro smiled and appeared to be laughing while standing next to Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.The Alberta NDP still refuses to take questions from the Western Standard. Tags Alberta Provincial Electoral Districts Lethbridge Rob Miyashiro Alberta Brian Jean Rachel Notley Western Standard Leader Fort Mcmurray Lucy Alberta Ndp Fort Mcmurray-lac La Biche Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(1) comment
Take a lesson from the communists, UCP, never admit to anything and never apologize to the media
