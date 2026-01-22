Lethbridge firefighters union ditches Alberta Federation of Labour, calls for McGowan's resignation

The Lethbridge firefighters' union has left the Alberta Federation of Labour due to frustration with the group's direction and leadership under President Gil McGowan, according to a leaked letter. "This decision follows ongoing concerns that we have raised in previous discussions regarding your leadership and the overall direction of the AFL," reads the letter leaked on Tuesday from Union President Brent Nunweiler to McGowan, dated Dec. 3, 2025. "The recent teachers' dispute highlighted what we view as significant inaction, a lack of coordination, and an overall sense of disorganization within the federation. At a time when Alberta's labour movement needed cohesion, clarity, and strong direction, these elements were noticeably absent." .The AFL publicly stood beside Alberta's teachers throughout the strike, including urging the provincial government to get to the bargaining table with the teachers, and advocating for the government not to invoke the notwithstanding clause."Invoking the clause would be unprecedented in the history of Canadian labour relations. It would also escalate the situation from a confrontation between your government and the teachers to a confrontation between you and the entire Canadian labour movement," reads an AFL statement from Oct. 24, 2025."If governments start using the notwithstanding clause as a tool in their dealings with workers and unions, it will make a mockery of the constitutionally protected right to strike."McGowan delivered a scathing speech following the government's use of the notwithstanding clause, and pledged that the AFL would do everything they could to "throw sand in the gears of this government to stop them from implementing what is clearly a MAGA-style agenda," including organizing a potential general strike.No such strike was ever organized."Our members deserve–along with every worker in this province–a labour federation that is capable, responsive, and prepared to advocate for all workers regardless of which government is in power," Nunweiler wrote."Unfortunately, we no longer have confidence that the AFL, under its current leadership, can meet that standard.".Capping off the union's letter, Nunweiler delivered a parting call for McGowan's resignation."Alberta's labour movement needs leadership that can unite and effectively represent workers across all sectors in an increasingly challenging environment," Nunweiler wrote in closing.McGowan is the long-standing president of the AFL, having won re-election to his eleventh two-year term in April 2025.The AFL has yet to release a public statement following the letter, which surfaced on Reddit on Tuesday and came to public attention in a Lethbridge Sun story on Wednesday.However, in a statement to the Lethbridge Sun, McGowan said that he has had "cordial" and "constructive" conversations.Regarding the call for his resignation, McGowan pointed to his re-election in April as proof that he has the support of the AFL's large majority.