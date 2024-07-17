Lethbridge police remove veterans' biker club from bar during charity event

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) kicked out Commandos Motorcycle Club, made up of veterans, from Honkers Pub and Eatery during a charity event because it can bar biker groups from entering drinking establishments. Honkers owner Vicky Vanden Hoek said 35 Commandos members came into the bar Saturday and were not causing any problems. “But somebody must have tipped them off to the police or maybe they had an undercover,” said Vanden Hoek in a Tuesday interview. “But probably within 20 or 30 minutes after they arrived, 13 police officers came and they asked them to leave.” On their website, the Commandos say: "Commandos Motorcycle Club (CMC) was established as a true Motorcycle Club (MC). We are a non-territorial MC that respects all Clubs and Colours. We respect all individuals’ rights, freedoms and expect the same of ours. The Club consists of active, retired Soldiers whose Mission is to respond to the needs of Veterans and their families; Veterans helping Veterans. Our Vision is to honour, educate and remember the sacrifices of our Veterans and their families."LPS officers went into Honkers to inform Commandos members they had to leave. A few officers stood around while one spoke to some of the members about having to leave it. One officer did move around a little near the table they were sitting at. The members appeared expressionless when they were asked to leave. Some other customers carried on with what they were doing. Vanden Hoek went on to say many of the Commandos members are veterans. She added they bought raffle tickets, hamburgers, and pop and came inside because it was cool. The Commandos members asked why they had to leave. In response, officers said they could bar them because they are a visible biker club. While they had hoped to stay, they left when they were asked. She said Honkers continued its operations while the incident happened to ensure customers were not scared. Since this incident happened, rumours have started there was a biker fight. However, she said that is false. She said a customer is a customer. After 27 years in the business, she said she can detect body language when people will cause trouble, but they had not come to do that and showed up for the Fourth Annual Outdoor Music Fest and Barbecue to support the Veterans Association Food Bank (VAFB). On the other side, she pointed out Honkers has to comply with police and Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis because of business regulations. She directed the officers to tell them to leave because she did not want to do that. While the incident occurred during the Fourth Annual Outdoor Music Fest and Barbecue, she said it did not disrupt it. It raised $3,000 for the VAFB. Vanden Hoek concluded by saying the truth is always the best instead of rumours. “If you don’t know the story, don’t repeat it,” she said. LPS Office of the Chief Strategic Communications Manager Kristen Saturley responded by saying it and its policing partners attended licensed establishments to conduct checks under the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Act.“Section 69.1(1) enables the exclusion and removal of gang members from licensed establishments,” said Saturley. “During a check at Honkers Pub, police located approximately 20 people who met the definition under the Act of being associated to a gang.”Saturley said the regulation was explained to these people and directed them to leave. All left the premises without incident.