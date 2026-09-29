Alberta

Lethbridge teen charged with terrorism offences linked to ‘764’ network

A 17-year-old Lethbridge youth is facing terrorism, child sexual exploitation and animal cruelty charges in a case highlighting an emerging form of online extremism targeting young people.
A 17-year-old Lethbridge youth is facing terrorism, child sexual exploitation and animal cruelty charges in a case highlighting an emerging form of online extremism targeting young people.ChatGPT
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Public Safety Canada
Alberta Rcmp
Terrorism
Youth Criminal Justice Act
Lethbridge, AB
764
RCMP Supt. Matt Johnson
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Western Standard
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