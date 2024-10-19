Lethbridge-West Alberta NDP candidate demands Smith call byelection for riding

Alberta NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro (Lethbridge-West) called on Premier Danielle Smith to call the byelection for the riding. The NDP nominated Miyashiro for the Lethbridge-West byelection five weeks ago, and the United Conservative Party’s candidate has been in place for a few weeks. “I’m ready to fight for a better Lethbridge,” said Miyashiro in a press release. “It’s time Danielle Smith calls this byelection, since the UCP is already campaigning.”.Smith has until January 1 to call the vote.After five years of Smith and the Alberta UCP, he said Lethbridge is falling further behind. “Too many of us already don’t have a family doctor, and now the loss of two more doctors in our community will make things much worse,” he said.“I will fight to show residents here that better is possible.”Miyashiro concluded by saying Lethbridge “can’t recruit doctors to our community when Danielle Smith can’t do her job.” While Smith promised to fix healthcare in 90 days two years ago, he said she did not. Office of the Premier of Alberta press secretary and senior communications advisor Savannah Johannsen said Lethbridge-West residents will have the opportunity to elect a new MLA in an upcoming byelection. “A byelection date has not yet been set but must be called within six months of the vacancy,” said Johannsen.Former Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) confirmed in June she would be resigning from her position effective July 1, triggering the byelection..Alberta NDP MLA resigns, opens possible seat for Nenshi .Phillips was first elected MLA for Lethbridge-West in 2015. From 2015 to 2019, Phillips served as Alberta environment and parks minister. The Alberta UCP confirmed on September 23 nomination candidate John Middleton-Hope (Lethbridge-West) won the race to become the candidate for the byelection..Alberta UCP selects Lethbridge city councillor as Lethbridge-West byelection candidate .“With 29 years in law enforcement, time as a police chief, and service on Lethbridge City Council, he has the experience to deliver real results for Lethbridge-West,” said the UCP.