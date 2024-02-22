Alberta

Liberal housing minister starts national fundraising, in Calgary of all places

Sean Fraser said Canada will continue to advance in the next few years.
Sean Fraser said Canada will continue to advance in the next few years. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Conservatives
Sean Fraser
Fundraising
Government
Calgary Petroleum Club
Prospects
Kent Hehr
Central Nova Federal Liberal Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news