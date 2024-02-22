Liberal housing minister starts national fundraising, in Calgary of all places

Housing Minister Sean Fraser has launched a national fundraising campaign, but would not comment on whether or not he is campaigning to lead the Liberals, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Hopeful about the future!” said Fraser fundraising organizer, former Liberal MP Kent Hehr (Calgary Centre) in a LinkedIn post. “While many are counting the federal Liberals as being dead on arrival in the next election, I think the outcome of this is far from clear.” Elections Canada filings indicated the Central Nova Federal Liberal Association (CNFLA) sponsored a $500 per person fundraising event with Fraser at the Calgary Petroleum Club (CPC) on February 7. Calgary is 4,700 kilometres from Fraser’s constituency office in New Glasgow, NS. If polling is to be believed, Hehr said it “appears the federal Conservatives are on the march.”“Make no mistake about it — Pierre Poilievre if successful in the next election would be Canada’s most right-leaning Prime Minister ever,” wrote Hehr. He described Poilievre as “an extremely intelligent and engaging person.” He made no mention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CNFLA records showed, of 481 past donors listed since the 2021 election, all but two were from Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario. Attendees at the CPC fundraiser included former Calgary mayor Al Duerr and his wife, former Calgary city councillor Evan Woolley and numerous lawyers, developers and oil and gas executives. Hehr acknowledged the Liberals were in their ninth year of government.“For any government, it becomes harder to win elections the longer you have been in power,” he said. “Roughly speaking, over the last 45 years, governments tend to last about 10 years.”Fraser’s office would not comment on the fundraiser. When asked at a press conference on January 29 if he was considering a leadership bid, he did not reply. Fraser said at the CPC event on February 7 there is not a country in the world with brighter prospects over the next few years than Canada. READ MORE: Housing minister says Canada’s future looks positive“There is not a country in the world I’d rather be from,” he said. “There is not a country in the world I’d rather raise my kids in.”