Oil Workers
Courtesy Christina Hawkins on Unsplash

Liberal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said Canada needs thousands of additional oil and gas workers, according to a report to Parliament.

Seamus O’Regan

Courtesy CBC

The government estimates an increase of 13% in the oil and gas workforce is needed.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

When they say this you know they want to own and control oil and gas. Take it from provinces. They are stsring to move forward on this. State controled energy. Just like pierre elliot. A communist move for sure. We need to stop this.

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

So make the appearance of support for Oil and Gas while you pull the resource rights and say the Liberals want to cancel Oil and Gas. Well what can you say about the Liberals that's nice?

Report Add Reply

