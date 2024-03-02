Liberal MP says leave vehicle theft to automakers

Liberal MP Peter Schiefke (Vaudreuil-Soulanges, QC) said curbing auto theft is up to carmakers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Auto manufacturers are not addressing this and putting in place the investments necessary to protect the second largest investment that Canadians make,” said Schiefke in a speech in the House of Commons. “We want answers.”Witnesses have testified auto theft now accounts for $1.2 billion a year in insurance payouts with some 70,000 vehicles stolen each year. Schiefke said there have been many discussions about auto theft. “The thing is Canadians don’t care what happens to their car after it is stolen, whether it is going abroad or going to a chop shop,” he said. “They don’t want their car stolen to begin with.”He said the onus “is on the people making that car and ensuring it is as difficult as humanly possible.” “It is you versus organized crime,” he said. Global Automakers of Canada CEO David Adams said manufacturers were improving security measures in the face of organized crime rings. “Technology is constantly evolving in vehicles,” said Adams. “It is constantly being improved and hardened against vehicle theft.”In response, Adams said what people should be talking about is organized crime. He added automakers “are facing increasing odds against sophisticated international organized crime rings that have identified Canada as a market opportunity.”Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB) accused Liberal MPs of deflecting blame for auto theft rates. “Liberals seem desperate to blame anybody for their inaction,” said Kurek. “Maybe we need real action.”When it comes to current Criminal Code of Canada measures, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique said they were inadequate. “I do believe increasing the minimum penalties would be a deterrent,” said Carrique. “Right now, there is a minimum penalty on a third offence of six months.” With this penalty, Carrique said it was not strong enough. Police statistics submitted to a committee indicated about half of auto thieves arrested are repeat offenders. “If they are incarcerated for longer periods of time, they are in fact not out in the community able to victimize innocent Canadians by engaging in these criminal activities they do over and over and over again,” he said. Canadian Automobile Dealers Association spokesperson Huw Williams urged MPs to impose tougher criminal sanctions. At the moment, Williams said automobile dealers are in a constant cat and mouse game with organized crime. “Thieves are being paid a handsome reward for stealing the vehicles with a low risk of getting caught and low risk of severe punishment,” said Williams. “If you look at that equation, it is definitely a root of the problem.”Records published on February 1 showed Canadian government-issued Ford pickup trucks and Toyota Highlanders were the most popular among auto thieves targetting the federal motor pool. READ MORE: Scores of Canadian government vehicles stolen“I am hearing about this in British Columbia; I am hearing about this at the Port of Halifax,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani. “This is truly a national issue that requires a national response.”