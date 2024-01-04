Liberal MP says warm winter temperatures means climate action needed

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden (Milton, ON) said higher than usual winter temperatures are abnormal. “Not good,” tweeted van Koeverden. “Not something we can afford to ignore.”.He called not taking climate action “not an option.” Van Koeverden was commenting on Meteomedia meterologist Patrick Duplessis saying December was warm in Canada. “All reference stations were above average, with most of the country at least three degrees above,” said Duplessis. “Warmest December on record for many, mostly in the Prairies and Nunavut.” .Former Dragon’s Den investor W. Brett Wilson asked van Koeverden if it troubled him that China, Russia and India do not care about Canada’s misguided attempts to reduce emissions. “Your @liberal_party doesn’t seem to care about science or facts,” said Wilson.“Just rhetoric and woke radical alarmism.”.Former Calgary Flames player Theo Fleury said climate communism is dead. “The biggest lie ever told has been exposed,” said Fleury. .United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in July the era of global warming has ended. READ MORE: UN chief says era of global warming ended, 'global boiling' begunHowever, Guterres acknowledged the era of global boiling had arrived after having the hottest July on record, despite it being a few days into the month. “We don’t have to wait for the end of the month to know this,” said Guterres.