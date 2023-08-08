Trans Mountain

Westridge Marine terminal near Burnaby.

 Trans Mountain

Despite its vow to end subsidies for the oil and gas sector, the Liberal government in Ottawa has anted up an additional $3 billion in loan guarantees for the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the West Coast.

Export Development Canada (EDC) announced late on Friday it had provided a guarantee of financing provided by commercial lenders to Trans Mountain Corporation — which is 100% owned by the federal government through the Canada Development Investment Corporation — effective July 20.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

gtkeough
gtkeough

As someone who has been involved in the energy sector my whole working life ( almost 50 years ), I try to avoid reading this cr@p, for it is so far beyond criminal what the Liberals / NDP have done to waste OUR money. With just the smallest amount of intelligence, these criminals would have stayed out of something they know absolutely 0 about, & let those that do, build it. Tax payers would never have been on the hook for a cent, & royalties ( to government ) would have been flowing for a number of years now, well before any floods occurred. The only disaster has been with Trudope & bobbleheads insisting to be involved. As one can safely bet, a good portion of this 30 + $Billion would be unaccountable, who's pockets has much of it ended up in?

PersonOne
PersonOne

More Government is never the answer.

