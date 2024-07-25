Liberals already blaming climate change for catastrophic Jasper fires

The ashes aren’t even cold and already climate activists are blaming global warming for devastating the historic town of Jasper.According to a post on Twitter (“X”) by Liberal Windsor-Tecumseh MPIrek Kusmierczyk that provoked outrage “this is the world that climate denying Conservatism will leave our children.” Website HuntTalk blamed an ongoing pine beetle infestation for creating the dry tinderbox that fuelled the blaze, but said ultimately “the main cause of all these wildfires has been climate change. Drought conditions, little snowpack, extreme weather events, all becoming normal in our summers now, and it leads to this.” “We are killing the world with our industry. This past Sunday was the hottest day in the entire world on record…until Monday, which beat it.”Although he hasn’t yet come out and said it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government officials have consistently blamed climate change for fires in all regions of the country, not just Alberta.“Year after year, with climate change, we're seeing more and more intense wildfires — and they're starting to happen in places where they don't normally,” he said in June of last year during the midst of the worst wildfire season in Alberta history.Added Deputy Prime Minister Chystia Freeland in this spring’s budget address: “Last year was the worst wildfire season in Canadian history, and climate change is only causing more frequent and more extreme wildfires.”That’s not withstanding that this fire season has barely been a tenth of the severity of last year.