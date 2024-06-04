Liberals announce pilot programs to give caregivers immediate permanent residency

The Liberals have launched new caregiver pilot projects to enable home childcare providers and home support workers to come to Canada and receive immigration status. Under these pilot programs, the Canadian government said home care workers will receive permanent residency on arrival in Canada.“Caregivers play a critical role in supporting Canadian families, and our programs need to reflect their invaluable contributions,” said Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller in a Monday press release. “As we work to implement a permanent caregivers program, these two new pilots will not only improve support for caregivers, but also provide families with the quality care they deserve.”The Canadian government said home care workers will be allowed to work for organizations that provide temporary or part-time care for people who are semi-independent or recovering from an illness or injury. It added this pathway will allow caregivers to continue to come to Canada as it works to make the pilot projects permanent. Through these new pilot projects, candidates interested in working in Canada’s home care sector will be eligible to apply if they attain a minimum of Level Four based on the Canadian Language Benchmarks, hold the equivalent of a Canadian high school diploma, have recent and relevant work experience, and receive an offer for a full-time home care job. The Canadian government pointed out these pilot programs mark an important step forward in Canada’s efforts to meet the evolving home care needs of its population. More information will be available before they launch, including full eligibility criteria and details on how to apply.Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez said she was “proud that we are taking concrete action to create policies to support the caregiver community.”“Generations of women and men have advocated for this important pathway and have cared for our families and loved ones here in Canada,” said Valdez. “Now is the time to return the care they deserve.”This announcement comes after the Alberta government said in January it was looking to implement more programs for internationally-educated healthcare workers to supplement shortages in its current system. READ MORE: Alberta to fill gaps in health care with internationally educated workersThe initiative came one week after the Canadian government’s announcement to give $86 million in funding to the healthcare industry to deal with shortages and help with accreditation. In 2023, the Alberta government gave NorQuest College funding for its international program to help students such as Rudo Mapanga. Mapanga came to Alberta with a nursing degree from Zimbabwe and a PhD from South Africa, but he was considered ineligible to work in the industry in Canada.