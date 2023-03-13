Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon says the Liberals have turned their backs on some residents of the province and will not help them pay rent.
"The federal government is leaving out tens of thousands of AISH clients in Alberta for their $500 rent-top-up program by making the maximum income level for single individuals $20,000," Nixon said on Twitter on Monday.
The federal government is leaving out tens of thousands of AISH clients in Alberta for their $500 rent-top up program by making the maximum income level for single individuals of $20,000. Currently, AISH clients receive $21,444. pic.twitter.com/Q090bwbV9v
Nixon said currently, AISH clients receive $21,444.
Nixon posted a letter to social media on Monday where the Liberals explain the reason why disabled Albertans will have to pay the rent themselves somehow without the help of the federal government.
"As you know, the one-time top-up to the Canadian Housing Benefit (CHB) is intended to relieve housing affordability challenge challenges. For those most impacted by inflation and facing housing affordability barriers," Federal Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen said in the letter sent to Nixon.
"Our government understands the importance of income support for lower-income individuals and families and rest assured that this benefit will not reduce other federal income-tested benefits."
Hussen noted the one-time top-up is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency and operates separately from the monthly CHB which is co-funded and delivered by the provinces and territories.
"Moreover, the benefit is intended to be geared toward families and individuals paying more than 30% of their adjusted net income on rent. Individuals and families living in subsidized rental housing may be able to qualify for the benefit provided they meet all eligibility criteria," Hussen said.
Nixon said the decision by Ottawa is disappointing.
"After meeting with three federal cabinet ministers — Randy Boissonnault, Carla Qualtrough, and Ahmed Hussen to discuss this issue, I was disappointed to learn that the federal government will not commit to including Albertans with disabilities in this program," Nixon said.
"Our government is caring for those with disabilities in the inflation crisis by increasing AISH and by bringing forward $600 in Affordability Relief Payments."
(5) comments
It's well past time for an independent sovereign country named Alberta.
I guess it’s time for Alberta to forget the Tranfer Payments to Ottawa every year. The money is best serving Albertans than eastern creeps and bums!
That seems like a good idea - at the very least don't transfer the top up payments.
Of course they won't, they are second class citizens, quite simply, they are Albertans. When will the UCP get around to collecting our owns taxes, then sending the leftovers to Quebec, sorry, Ottawa, instead of the other way around?
[thumbup][thumbup]
