Jeremy Nixon

Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon.

 Photo Credit: Facebook

Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon says the Liberals have turned their backs on some residents of the province and will not help them pay rent.

"The federal government is leaving out tens of thousands of AISH clients in Alberta for their $500 rent-top-up program by making the maximum income level for single individuals $20,000," Nixon said on Twitter on Monday.

retiredpop
retiredpop

It's well past time for an independent sovereign country named Alberta.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

I guess it’s time for Alberta to forget the Tranfer Payments to Ottawa every year. The money is best serving Albertans than eastern creeps and bums!

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

That seems like a good idea - at the very least don't transfer the top up payments.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Of course they won't, they are second class citizens, quite simply, they are Albertans. When will the UCP get around to collecting our owns taxes, then sending the leftovers to Quebec, sorry, Ottawa, instead of the other way around?

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

