Liberals say Poilievre, Conservatives opposed to sexual minority rights

The Liberals accused Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives of standing against progress for sexual minorities, saying it was unacceptable for him to pose in a photo with a man who wore a Straight Pride T-shirt. "No wonder Canadians are concerned," tweeted the Liberals. The photo was taken at the Calgary Stampede in July. The Liberals included a comment from Momentum President Fae Johnstone of her saying concern for sexual minority rights under a Poilievre government keeps her up at night. .Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay said Johnstone wore a controversial T-shirt at a Pride event in Ottawa. "Oh and check out the pants, too," said Kay. Kay shared a photo of her wearing a T-shirt with a sword on it saying "Protect trans kids" and having a visible penis bulge. .Macdonald-Laurier Institute policy analyst and outreach coordinator Melissa Mbarki said the Liberals were being unreasonable. "Canadians are concerned about having a roof over their head!" said Mbarki..The Liberals said in July Poilievre's actions indicate he does not care about sexual minorities. "Eighteen years ago today, same-sex marriage became legal in Canada," it said. "Pierre Poilievre stood against this progress back then, and just this month he posed for a photo with someone wearing a 'Straight Pride' shirt."