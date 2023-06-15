Jonathan Wilkinson

Jonathan Wilkinson

 Courtesy Janet French, CBC

What’s in a name?

The Liberals followed through on its long awaited threat to gut Alberta’s energy sector by introducing its so-called ‘sustainable jobs’ legislation in Ottawa Thursday morning. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

gporter
The people in the various separatist movements need to get their collective heads out of their behinds, and begin to work together,towards a common goal. Once that goal is reached, then we can iron out our minor differences. If and when the Alberta government fails to stop the corrupt federal government, we need to be ready to move forward. I think Smith is fighting the good fight, but as long as we're within Canada, its a losing battle.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Smith should immediately cut 60% - 70% of all government made up jots i.e. the NDP voters. Let them get real jobs and start to understand what it actually takes for the economy to work or leave the province - plenty will move in to replace who want what Alberta represents.

Smith needs to simultaneously put in place every piece for Alberta to go at it alone. Then, either we win against the tyrants, stay in Canada and prosper or we leave and prosper.

It's go time Danielle - you have a 4 year runway - use it.

northrungrader
They have 5 year plan in place, but can only plan on 2 more years in power, unless they plan on taking us into full blown socialism for our own good? Maybe the unions should study what happened to unions under every single Communist country in the history of the planet. Useful idiots, indeed.

Boris Hall
The West needs to separate from this Trudeau infected sewer of fascism

Trudeau has the same personality profile as Paul Bernardo

He is a dangerous narcissistic psychopath

debramalyk
Forward Thinking
That and the fact that they both like to rape pre teenage girls so ya....... There's that.

guest356
Zoolander is to appoint a new supreme court judge and given his history it will be another pliable QCer who will capitulate to the NDP Liberal Mantra. Meaning, we can never be sure if challenges are made to Federal Government Legislation, that right will prevail, but, political dogma and power most certainly will.

CrotchetyOldBastard
I’ll support premiers Smith and Moe in the battle against this ridiculous and destructive legislative attack on our provinces. However, if they fail I will fully support the campaign for western sovereignty.

Jasper425
Left Coast
Canada is circling the Drain . . . . and the Federal Lieberal/NDP coalition Govt is calling for the Roto Rooter Man . . .

There is NOTHING known on the Planet today to replace Gas & Oil . . . unless you use Coal like the Brits & Germans are now doing.

Are the Cdn UNIONS so friggin clueless that they are signing on to their own Demise?

retiredpop
“"With the mounting impacts of climate change, such as devastating wildfires and extreme storms, Canadians are witnessing firsthand the urgent need for action,” CLC said in a statement."

This points out exactly how clueless they are.

Farmboy19
nowithstanding clause...will it work...this is a distatorship....

guest688
In my view the "wild fires" in Alberta are key to their strategy to force this bill on the west. If it can be shown these fires were arson that might be sufficient to stop this bill. Sure hope Ms. Smith is on this.

I also think this could be the straw that breaks the camels back and force the west to aggressively pursue independence... to convince folks it is long past time to charter our own course.

I get the impression that both Mr. Moe and Ms. Smith have developed a plan and have started down the independence path...

fpenner
I think you are far more optimistic about Smith than she deserves. She can’t even save one lady, Sheila Lewis, from AHS but yet somehow she’s going to save Alberta from Ottawa?

guest688
You maybe right Penner... I’m neither a half full or half empty guy.... I’m just happy something is in the glass!

rmannia
With Trudeau getting another appointment to the supreme court, the LPC and NDP know that this obvious encroachment into provincial jurisdiction is going to be upheld.

paradoxi67
I fear you are correct... they know that the Sovereignty Act will be invoked (and Sask First Act) and that the Libs will happily spend taxpayer money taking the two provinces to court, knowing their Lib stacked Supreme Court will find in their favour.

JPB
I think we are getting very close to open disobedience needed by the provinces.

Silence Dogood
Honestly, it’s good. The Federal GVMT can show what they think of us and if Alberta continues to stay in this abusive relationship then we deserve every black eye we get.

paradoxi67
Aubrey Hogan
Independence referendum, anyone?

paradoxi67
guest1019
Can you spell "Notwithstanding Clause"? Then USE IT!

skchristensen6982
Please pray that our two provincial leaders, Moe and Smith have the fortitude and wisdom to do battle with the leaders in Ottawa that do not represent the needs of the people, act like they are god and us the great unwashed have no idea of what is best for us.... wokeism.... is fascism with a smile....

AB Sovereignty
A modern day NEP program specifically targeted to destroy Alberta.

Truly Canadian

paradoxi67
Echo Quick
When will there be a Fedural Election?? PLEASE

JPB
Just outrageous - Canadians better wake up

oulananj
They were waiting for Notley to get elected and got a big fat "NO" from us. Justin can go to H.

fpenner
Yes you are right!

PersonOne
Timing suggests this is an offensive move on Smith and Moe

paradoxi67
Big10-4
Take your anti-human policy and shove it!

paradoxi67
Goose
https://www.westernstandard.news/business/freeland-defends-16-3-billion-volkswagen-subsidy/article_c6db4586-0b73-11ee-bd9f-4b1d74d5a1b1.html

Goose
https://www.westernstandard.news/business/shocking-pbo-reveals-2-4-billion-overrun-in-volkswagen-ev-plant-budget/article_f891ffac-0ac9-11ee-ae2c-3b6e98be4f11.html

