What’s in a name?
The Liberals followed through on its long awaited threat to gut Alberta’s energy sector by introducing its so-called ‘sustainable jobs’ legislation in Ottawa Thursday morning.
The formal title of the bill is “An Act respecting accountability, transparency and engagement to support the creation of sustainable jobs for workers and economic growth in a net-zero economy” but everyone east of the Ontario-Manitoba border knows it simply as the ’Just Transition Act.’
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson appeared alongside Labour Minister Seamus O’Reagan, union representatives and members of the NDP to announce plans to create a ‘sustainable jobs council’ and a ‘sustainable jobs secretariat’ under a five-year plan.
In remarks televised from the West Block, Wilkinson said “the country’s economic future will need aligning,” and thanked the NDP for their support. Although he pledged to “work with the provinces,” ironically there were no premiers in attendance.
Plans to introduce the legislation were announced in this spring’s federal budget. At an appearance in Edmonton in April, Wilkinson hinted the legislation would be delayed after strong opposition from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who called it “short-sighted” and “harmful” to the province.
Ironically, it comes on the closing day of the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary and barely two weeks after the re-election of the UCP government.
Bill C-50 has already received first reading this morning.
Already Ontario’s labour unions, including the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) were voicing unqualified support.
“With the mounting impacts of climate change, such as devastating wildfires and extreme storms, Canadians are witnessing firsthand the urgent need for action,” CLC said in a statement.
“The Sustainable Jobs Act represents a significant step in recognizing the importance of good work as we fight climate change,” added Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “By prioritizing workers and incorporating many of our key concerns, this legislation presents an opportunity to establish a model of collaboration that places workers, their unions, industry, and governments on the same path towards a sustainable and resilient economy.”
A technical briefing for media and press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. MST today and Western Standard will bring all the details.
More to come…
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(36) comments
The people in the various separatist movements need to get their collective heads out of their behinds, and begin to work together,towards a common goal. Once that goal is reached, then we can iron out our minor differences. If and when the Alberta government fails to stop the corrupt federal government, we need to be ready to move forward. I think Smith is fighting the good fight, but as long as we're within Canada, its a losing battle.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Smith should immediately cut 60% - 70% of all government made up jots i.e. the NDP voters. Let them get real jobs and start to understand what it actually takes for the economy to work or leave the province - plenty will move in to replace who want what Alberta represents.
Smith needs to simultaneously put in place every piece for Alberta to go at it alone. Then, either we win against the tyrants, stay in Canada and prosper or we leave and prosper.
It's go time Danielle - you have a 4 year runway - use it.
They have 5 year plan in place, but can only plan on 2 more years in power, unless they plan on taking us into full blown socialism for our own good? Maybe the unions should study what happened to unions under every single Communist country in the history of the planet. Useful idiots, indeed.
The West needs to separate from this Trudeau infected sewer of fascism
Trudeau has the same personality profile as Paul Bernardo
He is a dangerous narcissistic psychopath
That and the fact that they both like to rape pre teenage girls so ya....... There's that.
Zoolander is to appoint a new supreme court judge and given his history it will be another pliable QCer who will capitulate to the NDP Liberal Mantra. Meaning, we can never be sure if challenges are made to Federal Government Legislation, that right will prevail, but, political dogma and power most certainly will.
I’ll support premiers Smith and Moe in the battle against this ridiculous and destructive legislative attack on our provinces. However, if they fail I will fully support the campaign for western sovereignty.
Canada is circling the Drain . . . . and the Federal Lieberal/NDP coalition Govt is calling for the Roto Rooter Man . . .
There is NOTHING known on the Planet today to replace Gas & Oil . . . unless you use Coal like the Brits & Germans are now doing.
Are the Cdn UNIONS so friggin clueless that they are signing on to their own Demise?
“"With the mounting impacts of climate change, such as devastating wildfires and extreme storms, Canadians are witnessing firsthand the urgent need for action,” CLC said in a statement."
This points out exactly how clueless they are.
nowithstanding clause...will it work...this is a distatorship....
In my view the "wild fires" in Alberta are key to their strategy to force this bill on the west. If it can be shown these fires were arson that might be sufficient to stop this bill. Sure hope Ms. Smith is on this.
I also think this could be the straw that breaks the camels back and force the west to aggressively pursue independence... to convince folks it is long past time to charter our own course.
I get the impression that both Mr. Moe and Ms. Smith have developed a plan and have started down the independence path...
I think you are far more optimistic about Smith than she deserves. She can’t even save one lady, Sheila Lewis, from AHS but yet somehow she’s going to save Alberta from Ottawa?
You maybe right Penner... I’m neither a half full or half empty guy.... I’m just happy something is in the glass!
With Trudeau getting another appointment to the supreme court, the LPC and NDP know that this obvious encroachment into provincial jurisdiction is going to be upheld.
I fear you are correct... they know that the Sovereignty Act will be invoked (and Sask First Act) and that the Libs will happily spend taxpayer money taking the two provinces to court, knowing their Lib stacked Supreme Court will find in their favour.
I think we are getting very close to open disobedience needed by the provinces.
Honestly, it’s good. The Federal GVMT can show what they think of us and if Alberta continues to stay in this abusive relationship then we deserve every black eye we get.
Independence referendum, anyone?
Can you spell "Notwithstanding Clause"? Then USE IT!
Please pray that our two provincial leaders, Moe and Smith have the fortitude and wisdom to do battle with the leaders in Ottawa that do not represent the needs of the people, act like they are god and us the great unwashed have no idea of what is best for us.... wokeism.... is fascism with a smile....
A modern day NEP program specifically targeted to destroy Alberta.
Truly Canadian
When will there be a Fedural Election?? PLEASE
Just outrageous - Canadians better wake up
They were waiting for Notley to get elected and got a big fat "NO" from us. Justin can go to H.
Yes you are right!
Timing suggests this is an offensive move on Smith and Moe
Take your anti-human policy and shove it!
https://www.westernstandard.news/business/freeland-defends-16-3-billion-volkswagen-subsidy/article_c6db4586-0b73-11ee-bd9f-4b1d74d5a1b1.html
https://www.westernstandard.news/business/shocking-pbo-reveals-2-4-billion-overrun-in-volkswagen-ev-plant-budget/article_f891ffac-0ac9-11ee-ae2c-3b6e98be4f11.html
