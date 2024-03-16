Liberals targeting Filipino voters amid re-election concerns

Records show cabinet ministers facing re-election commissioned Privy Council research on whether or not Filipino Canadian voters felt they were receiving enough attention, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Asked whether they felt that the Government of Canada paid attention to and understood the issues important to the Filipino community, a large number believed that it did,” said the Privy Council in a report. “It was generally thought that the federal government placed a high priority on protecting and celebrating diversity throughout Canada and that there was a wide range of cultural resources available to Filipinos in many parts of the country.”The report was dated from September. It followed the appointment of Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez in July, making her the first Filipino Canadian woman to enter cabinet. The Privy Council said a small number of Filipinos “voiced the opinion that more should be done to increase foreign relations between the Government of Canada and the Philippines.”“It was believed the Philippines served as an important ally for Canada in Southeast Asia and that efforts should be taken to strengthen ties between the two countries going forward,” it said. When asked what the top issues facing Filipinos were that the Canadian government should address, several mentioned immigration and providing increased resources such as language training, education about the Canadian financial system and cultural supports. Statistics Canada counted 957,355 Canadians with Filipino roots. “Over one-third of Canadians reporting Filipino roots (35%) arrived within the previous decade,” said Statistics Canada. Of the ten largest Filipino Canadian federal ridings, seven are held by Liberal MPs: Vancouver South, BC; Calgary Skyview, AB; Winnipeg South, MB; Winnipeg North, MB; York Centre, ON; Eglinton-Lawrence, ON; and Mount Royal, QC. The NDP held Vancouver Kingsway, BC, and Winnipeg Centre, MB, and the Conservatives controlled Kildonan-St. Paul, MB. “Several in the group comprised of members of the Filipino diaspora spoke positively about what they viewed as increasing rates of immigration to Canada,” said the Privy Council. “Among these participants, it was felt the arrival of a greater number of skilled workers from outside of Canada would benefit the country economically.”Immigrants and minorities in Canada have more pride in its treatment of ethnic groups than white people, according to a 2021 report conducted by Statistics Canada. READ MORE: Report suggests minorities have more pride in Canada’s treatment of ethnic groups than white people“Immigrant respondents (63%) were more likely than Canadian-born respondents (43%) to be proud of Canada’s treatment of all groups in society,” said Statistics Canada. “For immigrants, pride in how Canada treats all groups in society is connected to the time since their arrival in Canada.”Findings were based on multiple focus groups with Filipino electors. The report was commissioned under an $814,741 federal contract with the Strategic Counsel.