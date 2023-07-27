featured LIKE A ROCK: Pickup truck rams EPS cruiser in high-speed chase By Arthur Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 27, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of EPS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A high-speed chase involving the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) resulted in dents to a police cruiser.Around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police observed a black Chevrolet truck with a mismatched license plate in the area of 82 Ave. and 87 St.A traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle fled from police after ramming a marked police vehicle several times.The truck then left Edmonton and entered Sherwood Park, with EPS officers continuing attempts to stop the vehicle.“The suspect travelled at speeds in excess of posted limits in both municipalities,” the EPS told the Western Standard Thursday. “The suspect collided with an uninvolved civilian vehicle at an intersection in the area of Wye Road and Salisbury Way at approximately 2:17 p.m. after entering the intersection against a red signal.”Police said the driver of the civilian vehicle was treated and transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.“The male suspect was arrested by EPS at the collision scene and assessed on-site by EMS,” said the EPS.“The suspect was initially cleared to remain in police custody but was later transported to hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.”No EPS officers were injured in the incident. Several charges are pending against the accused. His name will not be released until charges are laid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edmonton Police Service Chase Police Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Trudeau gov’t didn’t disclose $32 million in Trans Mountain pipeline subsidies WATCH: City dismantles 'high risk' homeless camp in Edmonton's Chinatown Commentator mocks people claiming Toronto principal’s suicide connected to diversity training HANNAFORD: Trudeau keeps his Alberta attack team Crews working to put out fire on ship carrying 2,800 vehicles in North Sea, caused by electric car
