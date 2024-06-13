Alberta

LISTEN: Air traffic controller teases Panthers pilot about coming to Edmonton

A Canadian air traffic controller joked to the Florida Panthers pilot about running low on fuel so it could not land in Edmonton.
A Canadian air traffic controller joked to the Florida Panthers pilot about running low on fuel so it could not land in Edmonton. Courtesy JOSE97LUIS/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Passengers
Gary Bettman
Pilots
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Loss
Judgment
Air Traffic Controller
Hold
Diversion

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news