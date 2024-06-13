LISTEN: Air traffic controller teases Panthers pilot about coming to Edmonton

A Canadian air traffic controller joked about putting the Florida Panthers pilot on a hold long enough that he would have to divert from Edmonton. Since the Panthers pilot would be put on a hold, the air traffic controller called for him to mention this to his passengers. “Maybe they’ll figure it out,” said the air traffic controller in a Wednesday video..However, he said he changed his mind “against my better judgment.” Another controller asked if the Panthers were going to score in the upcoming game. The first controller confirmed the Panthers were heading into Edmonton right now. In response, a third controller said he could divert it. “I threatened them with a hold and so they would have to divert, but that didn’t seem right,” said the first controller. A few controllers started to laugh, with one of them saying that was a good joke. “The last call you guys need is Gary Bettman calling the ATC (air traffic control),” said another controller. The Edmonton Oilers’ Stanley Cup dream began slipping away on Monday after a 4-1 loss to the Panthers.READ MORE: DAY LATE: Oilers come up a dollar short in Game 2The turning point came at 3:11 of the third period on an unassisted shot by Panthers player Evan Rodrigues in what proved to be the game winner.Rodrigues added a second goal at 12:26 before Panthers player Aaron Ekblad put it away with an empty netter at 17:32.