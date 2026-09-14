Alberta

LITMUS TEST: Can the UCP maintain their stronghold in Calgary-Shaw?

Calgary-Shaw UCP candidate Mike Derry and Alberta NDP candidate Kyle Campbell standing beside each other while campaigning ahead of the byelection.
Calgary-Shaw UCP candidate Mike Derry and Alberta NDP candidate Kyle Campbell standing beside each other while campaigning ahead of the byelection. Mike Derry: X
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Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
MLA Peter Guthrie
Alberta Progressive Tory Party
Calgary-Shaw
mike derry
Kyle Campbell
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