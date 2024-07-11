Little Red River Cree Nation declares emergency over wildfire, finishes evacuating residents

Little Red River Cree Nation has declared a state of local emergency because of a nearby wildfire and evacuated 981 residents from Garden River — about 190 kilometres east of High Level — as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. The only evacuation order in effect is for Garden River, according to a Thursday press release. At the moment, the Alberta government said there is no immediate threat of the wildfire reaching Garden River. Little Red River Cree Nation declared a state of local emergency because there is a wildfire about 8.5 kilometres north of Highway 58. Evacuees have gone to John D’Or Prairie Horizon Camp, John D’Or Prairie School, John D’Or Prairie Willow Camp, and hotels in High Level and Peace River.The response continues to be led by the Little Red River First Nation with Alberta Emergency Management Agency First Nations field officers providing support.The Alberta government went on to say Little Red River Cree Nation has upgraded its wildfire alert. It said HWF061 is classified as out of control at more 41,000 hectares in size and is about eight kilometres from Highway 58 and 30 kilometres northwest of Garden River.HWF061 saw growth towards Highway 58 on Wednesday, which triggered Garden River to initiate the evacuation. Firefighters, helicopters, and heavy equipment responded to this wildfire.Since January, there have been 692 wildfires recorded in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta (FPAA) that have burned more than 184,000 hectares. There are 92 active wildfires in the FPAA, including four carried over from the last season. Thirty-one wildfires have been classified as out of control, 25 are being held, 32 are under control, and 612 have been extinguished. As of Thursday, there are three wildfires of note. The Alberta government continued by saying a fire ban remains in place for the FPAA. It pointed out cities, towns, villages, summer villages, and federal lands such as national parks are exempt from this ban.These jurisdictions have the authority to issue their own bans and might have complementary bans in place. In response, it said Albertans should visit the website or social media for their local municipality to confirm if a fire ban is in effect in their area.People who have been evacuated from their homes for seven or more days can begin applying for a one-time emergency evacuation payment. Eligible evacuees will receive $1,250 per adult and an additional $500 per dependent child under 18 years old. While Garden River is not in any immediate danger, the Alberta government said Highway 58 access to it is the concern. There are no active highway closures. The Alberta government said on Wednesday Little Red River Cree Nation has enacted an evacuation order for Garden River because of the wildfire.READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for Garden River over wildfire, Alberta government imposes fire banWhile Garden River is not in immediate danger, the Alberta government said Highway 58 access remains a concern and led to the evacuation order. It said Garden River residents are asked to evacuate to the John D’Or Prairie Horizon Camp. There are 63 active wildfires in Alberta. This evacuation order is the only one in effect.