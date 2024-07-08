Little Red River Cree Nation issues wildfire alert

Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) said the Little Red River Cree Nation has put out a wildfire alert. This alert is in effect for everyone in Garden River — about 190 kilometres east of High Level. “There is a wildfire 10 kilometres north of Highway 58,” tweeted AEA on Monday. “If you are in the Garden River area, prepare for a possible evacuation.”.AEA said the 700 residents will have 12 hours notice before they have to evacuate. To prepare for a possible evacuation, it said they should fuel their vehicles, gather important documents and medication, and pack some food and water. At this time, it said no evacuation is required.“Stay tuned to local media for updates as they become available,” it said. This incident comes after the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) issued an evacuation alert for Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek because of a nearby wildfire in May. READ MORE: UPDATED: Wood Buffalo issues evacuation alert over wildfireBecause of the wildfire, the RMWB said Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek residents should be ready to leave on short notice. “If you are in Fort McMurray or Saprae Creek, stay alert and be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” said RMWB.