Little Red River Cree Nation maintains emergency declaration over wildfire

The Alberta government says the Little Red River Cree Nation remains under a state of local emergency because of a nearby wildfire. An evacuation order remains in effect for Garden River — about 190 kilometres east of High Level — according to a Sunday press release. The Alberta government said HWF061 remains out of control and was reassessed at more than 44,000 hectares in size and is about eight kilometres from Highway 58 and 30 kilometres northwest of Garden River. It added more than 160 firefighters and support staff, ten helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment are responding to HWF061. Personnel and aircraft have been imported from other provinces and Alaska using mutual aid agreements to support incident management and fire suppression efforts on the wildfires. Since January, there have been 776 wildfires recorded in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta (FPAA) that have burned more than 265,000 hectares. Of these wildfires, 33 are classified as out of control, 35 are being held, 37 are under control, and 670 have been extinguished.The Alberta government pointed out more than 250 wildfires have occurred in the past two weeks. While lightning is a major cause of wildfires at this time of year, it urged extra caution to prevent any additional fire starts that will add to the extreme wildfire situation. As of Sunday, there are four wildfires of note in the FPAA. The Alberta government went on to say a fire ban remains in effect for the entire FPAA. However, it said cities, towns, villages, summer villages, and federal lands such as national parks are exempt from this ban. These jurisdictions have the authority to issue their own bans and might have complementary bans in place. It said Albertans should visit the website or social media for their local municipality to confirm if a fire ban is in effect in their area.People who have been evacuated from their homes for seven or more days can apply for a one-time emergency evacuation payment. Eligible evacuees will receive $1,250 per adult and an additional $500 per dependent child under 18 years old. The Alberta government said on Thursday Little Red River Cree Nation has declared a state of local emergency because of a nearby wildfire and evacuated 981 residents from Garden River as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. READ MORE: Little Red River Cree Nation declares emergency over wildfire, finishes evacuating residentsThe only evacuation order in effect was for Garden River. At the time, the Alberta government said there is no immediate threat of the wildfire reaching Garden River. Little Red River Cree Nation declared a state of local emergency because there was a wildfire about 8.5 kilometres north of Highway 58. Evacuees have gone to John D’Or Prairie Horizon Camp, John D’Or Prairie School, John D’Or Prairie Willow Camp, and hotels in High Level and Peace River.