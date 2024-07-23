UPDATED: Loewen says 170 ongoing wildfires burning across Alberta

Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said 170 active wildfires are burning across the province, with more than 50 of them classified as out of control. Loewen said there have been 930 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta (FPAA) since January and 440 of them happened in July. “The past few weeks have been tough,” said Loewen at a Tuesday press conference. “While there is rain expected in parts of the province later this week, the forecast into the next week calls for more hot, dry weather, meaning we will likely have more hard days ahead of us.” Because of these conditions, he pointed out the Alberta government has imported multiple resources and personnel from other jurisdiction to respond to the wildfires. He thanked these jurisdictions for setting up resource sharing agreements. The forestry and parks minister went on to say Albertans should be careful when outdoors and avoid taking actions that can start wildfires. He said preventable wildfires “put a strain on our resources and the people who are working hard to protect the province.” While the Jasper wildfire falls under Parks Canada’s jurisdiction, he confirmed many Albertans and visitors have been impacted by the evacuation order. However, he said the Alberta government will be there for them and is working hard to ensure they can return home safely. He said a fire ban remains in effect for the entire FPAA. He noted other jurisdictions might have similar bans and restrictions, so people should be informed about active ones in their areas. If people want to help with wildfire operations, he said they can participate in the Wildfire Reservist Program (WRP). He said they can learn more about the WRP by going to the Alberta government’s website or heading to their local Forest Area Office. Loewen concluded by thanking the firefighters and support staff for their hard work and dedication. Every day, he said they are keeping Alberta safe. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the province continues to see significant wildfire activity and experienced major developments overnight. “It’s a challenging time for all impacted,” said Ellis. “It’s supporting communities.” To support communities, Ellis said the Alberta government is working with local authorities, including the Municipality of Jasper and Parks Canada. He added they are moving quickly to ensure people are safe. Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker said wildfire danger remains “extreme in most of the province right now, and in the past few days, we have seen lower fire behaviour in part because of some of the smoke cover that’s been across the province.” “However, today we are experiencing a change in that fire behaviour,” said Tucker. “We are preparing for challenging conditions today as a cold front moves in from BC and the winds are going to shift.” In response, Tucker predicted this will change the intensity of several wildfires in Alberta and the direction they are moving. She said Tuesday will be an active day and firefighters and support staff have been working hard to build fireguards around affected communities. Loewen followed up by saying the Jasper wildfire was likely caused by lightning. “There’s been a lot of lighting storms across Alberta, and I know there was some in that area,” he said. “And I think they’re attributing those fires there in Jasper to lightning and a lot of the fires we’re fighting right now are lightning and expected to be more coming in the near future.” The Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies (AAAS) said it had a list of locations that were available for evacuee support. “The list has been updated as of this morning as more Ag Societies have been reaching out to help,” said the AAAS. The AAAS locations were that were opened up were in places such as Athabasca, Cold Lake, and St. Paul..Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) confirmed on Tuesday the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park have issued an evacuation order because of a wildfire south of the area. READ MORE: UPDATED: Jasper issues evacuation order because of nearby wildfireThis evacuation order was in effect for everyone located in Jasper and Jasper National Park. “The evacuation is progressing well,” said AEA.