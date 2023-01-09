Feds want to block cars from Alberta lake

A late night on Moraine Lake.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen is blasting a decision by the federal Liberals to ban vehicular traffic to Moraine Lake.

Starting this year, 2023, personal vehicles will no longer be permitted at Moraine Lake. According to Parks Canada, access to the lake will be by Parks Canada Shuttle, Roam Transit, commercial buses and taxis from June to mid-October, the report said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest399
guest399

Since personal vehicles are not an actual problem at that lake, one wonders why the federal government is doing this. One possibility is that it's just a racketeering scam designed to funnel money into certain bus companies. Who exactly owns the companies that will be providing the mandated, but unnecessary transport services? And how big is the cut going to the feds? This is not environmentally necessary. Nor does it have anything to do with traffic safety. But it certainly has crooked racket written all over it.

