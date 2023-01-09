Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen is blasting a decision by the federal Liberals to ban vehicular traffic to Moraine Lake.
Starting this year, 2023, personal vehicles will no longer be permitted at Moraine Lake. According to Parks Canada, access to the lake will be by Parks Canada Shuttle, Roam Transit, commercial buses and taxis from June to mid-October, the report said.
Due to safety concerns and negative experiences caused by 24-hour demand for parking, personal vehicles will not be allowed on Moraine Lake Road in summer 2023.Access will be by Parks Canada Shuttle, Roam Transit, commercial buses and taxisDetails https://t.co/W61SiuD5xSpic.twitter.com/LNrapSeLyt
"Alberta's parks, both provincial and national, are jewels of the province, and Albertans and visitors alike deserve to have full access to enjoy their benefits," Loewen said in a letter to the federal government on Monday.
"Park's Canada decision to block personal vehicles at Moraine Lake means fewer visitors to this important part of the province, less time to climb in the area and less access to the back country."
Loewen told the feds that sunrise and sunset hikes or night photography are near "impossible" to achieve under this plan.
"Unless people can afford to pay for commercial transport or travel unsafely by foot or bike in the dark," Loewen said.
Since personal vehicles are not an actual problem at that lake, one wonders why the federal government is doing this. One possibility is that it's just a racketeering scam designed to funnel money into certain bus companies. Who exactly owns the companies that will be providing the mandated, but unnecessary transport services? And how big is the cut going to the feds? This is not environmentally necessary. Nor does it have anything to do with traffic safety. But it certainly has crooked racket written all over it.
