London Drugs reopens 40 stores, all to be open by Tuesday

London Drugs has reopened core services in 40 stores across Western Canada, but it will be unable to fill new prescriptions at this time because of connectivity issues. As London Drugs has communicated over the last few days, its store systems and the need to connect with multiple third party system providers are complex, according to a Monday press release. London Drugs said it hopes to have this rectified as soon as possible. Its pharmacy staff are available at all stores to assist with questions or urgent needs. It recommended people call their pharmacies or visit these stores in person during regular pharmacy hours with their previous prescription bottles and devices and let staff help them. It said it expects all 79 stores to be open by the end of the day on Tuesday. However, it pointed out all optical locations will be operational by the end of the day on Monday. It said it continues to work to ensure systems at each store are working and ready to serve the full range of services and products that it knows its customers expect and thanked people for their patience. In response, it said it has turned on systems after it and its external third party cybersecurity experts have taken all recommended steps to ensure it has full confidence its systems being used are safe and secure. As its investigation continues, it acknowledged it has not seen any evidence any customer databases were compromised, including its pharmacy patients and LDExtras members’ databases. In the event its ongoing investigation later determines personal information was impacted, it said it will notify affected people in accordance with privacy laws.What is open in all 79 stores is pharmacies to assist with emergency refill prescriptions and other urgent care, Canada Post locations, and the Insurance Services Call Centre. Operational updates will continue to be provided at londondrugs.com/news-and-events/news-and-events.html and on social media channels. London Drugs confirmed on April 28 it had experienced an operational issue that led to stores across Western Canada being closed until further notice. READ MORE: London Drugs still shut in Western Canada over operational problem“Pharmacists are standing by to support with urgent pharmacy needs,” it said. “We advise customers to phone their local store's pharmacy to make arrangements.”