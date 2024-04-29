London Drugs still shut in Western Canada over operational problem

London Drugs confirmed it has experienced an operational issue that has led to stores across Western Canada being closed until further notice. “Pharmacists are standing by to support with urgent pharmacy needs,” tweeted London Drugs on Sunday. “We advise customers to phone their local store's pharmacy to make arrangements.”.London Drugs followed up by saying it discovered on Sunday it was a victim of a cybersecurity incident. “Out of an abundance of caution, London Drugs is closing all stores across Western Canada until further notice,” it said. “Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately took countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation, and to conduct a forensic investigation.”.At this time, it said it has no reason to believe customer or employee data has been impacted. It apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured people this incident is the utmost priority for it.