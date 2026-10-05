Alberta

Lukaszuk and panellists attempt to help Toronto audience understand the human side of Alberta's independence movement

Thomas Lukaszuk, Martha Hall Findlay and Andrew Leach speaking on a panel hosted by former Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty at an Economic Club of Canada event.
Thomas Lukaszuk, Martha Hall Findlay and Andrew Leach speaking on a panel hosted by former Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty at an Economic Club of Canada event. Forever Canadian: YouTube
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Abpoli
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Independence
Martha Hall Findlay
Economic Club of Canada
University of Alberta Economist Andrew Leach
Alberta referendum 2026
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