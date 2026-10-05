Alberta

Lukaszuk calls for meaningful change to address Alberta's grievances

Forever Canadian leader Thomas Lukaszuk speaking at an Economic Club of Canada event in Toronto.
Forever Canadian leader Thomas Lukaszuk speaking at an Economic Club of Canada event in Toronto. Forever Canadian: YouTube
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Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Independence
Economic Club of Canada
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Forever Canadian
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