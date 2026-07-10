Alberta

Lukaszuk claims Forever Canadian is not required to declare weekly fundraising

Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event. WS: Will Vasseur
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