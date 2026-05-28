Alberta

Lukaszuk claims Smith can't hold a binding independence referendum until 2028

Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Mitch Sylvestre
Stay Free Alberta
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Forever Canadian
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