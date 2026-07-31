Alberta

Lukaszuk claims Smith has yet to address the Forever Canadian petition

Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to the committee assigned to review his Forever Canadian petition.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to the committee assigned to review his Forever Canadian petition. Alberta Legislature: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Forever Canadian
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