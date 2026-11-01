Lukaszuk floats forming new political party in survey sent out to Forever Canadian supporters

CALGARY— Screenshots posted to Twitter have shown that a survey sent out to supporters of the Forever Canadian group has asked them what their feelings would be if the group launched their own political party.Gil McGowan, the president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, posted screenshots of a survey he had received from Forever Canadian, a federalist group founded by former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, with some of the questions posed asking respondents if they would support a hypothetical Forever Canadian provincial political party..Under the question "Which of these would you support Forever Canadian doing?" the response "Forever Canadian supporters helping to form a new Alberta provincial political party" can be seen as a response.Other images show the survey asking respondents if they would vote for or volunteer for such a hypothetical party.McGowan expressed his disappointment with these questions, writing, "I lost count of how many times Thomas told me and others that he was NOT going to start a new party or get back into politics.""But now he’s circulated a survey to Forever Canadian supporters suggesting that’s EXACTLY what he plans to do," McGowan continued..The day before, Lukaszuk had made a post on Twitter stating that he had "just shared a questionnaire with hundreds of thousands of our supporters, asking what their vision for the future of our movement is.".Some online commentators took shots at Lukaszuk, saying that these survey questions are proof that the Forever Canadian campaign has been a ploy by Lukaszuk to revive his political career from the start."Many of us predicted that Thomas Lukaszuk's entire purpose for his petition and campaign/not-a-campaign was to collect data to start a provincial party," wrote Alberta-based political commentator Jason Lavigne..Despite McGowan's claims that in private conversations between himself and Lukaszuk he had stated he would not use the Forever Canadian group to start a political party, Lukaszuk has remained publicly noncommittal about the subject.He has previously said that he would not politicize the Forever Canadian movement, but in a 2025 interview with the Calgary Herald, Lukaszuk said that he would "never say never" if his supporters wanted to back him politically.