Alberta

Lukaszuk floats forming new political party in survey sent out to Forever Canadian supporters

Survey sent out to Forever Canadian supporters shows Lukaszuk gauging support for possible provincial party launch
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Alberta Politics
Thomas Lukaszuk
Abpol
Gil Mcgowan
Gil Mcgowans Alberta Federation Of Labour
Jason Lavigne
forever canadian
Forever Canadian hypothetical political party