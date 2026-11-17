EDMONTON — Forever Canadian leader Thomas Lukaszuk is contemplating a return to Alberta politics, saying there are many Albertans, like him, who are unsatisfied with the mainstream parties."I have been approached by volunteers and current MLAs from political parties to join their party or maybe to assume leadership of their party, but that is not a decision that I will take lightly," said Lukaszuk in an interview posted by Forever Canadian on Monday."I want to make sure that if I am to reengage, that it will be in a constructive way, and that is something that I will be thinking about for the next few weeks.".The former deputy premier under ex-premier Alison Redford exited the formal political arena after the 2015 general election, but has since remained politically active through public campaigns, including his work leading the federalist Forever Canadian movement during Alberta's independence debate.Political observers have speculated about Lukaszuk's intentions to run for office, given his political background, the dedication of his campaign against Alberta independence, and the following he gathered along the way.However, Lukaszuk said a political return was not in the cards when he started the Forever Canadian petition opposing Alberta independence, but interacting with people during the campaign opened his eyes to what he claims are "hundreds of thousands" of politically homeless Albertans."Some used to be Progressive Conservatives that no longer or never have aligned with UCP, and are quite uncomfortable with the proposition of voting for UCP, but definitely would not vote for NDP," Lukaszuk said. "Some are NDP supporters who historically supported NDP that no longer are as enthusiastic about voting for NDP.""And then there is, we woke up the sleeping giant of people who were never politically involved, and frankly, many of them, to my dismay, admitted that they never voted or haven't voted for a long time. They have no political allegiance, but are looking for something new.".Lukaszuk floats forming new political party in survey sent out to Forever Canadian supporters.Alberta's two major political parties received a combined 96.6% of the popular vote in the 2023 general election.The UCP emerged from the 2017 merger of Alberta's Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties, which had split the conservative vote in the 2015 general election and helped the Alberta NDP secure its first provincial election victory.The Alberta NDP currently serves as the province's principal opposition party."This isn't a binary choice," Lukaszuk said. "I firmly believe that in a well-functioning democracy, people should have more than just two options. You know, the very failure of the American system is the fact that they only have two viable parties, and everybody almost votes for the party they dislike less."Reflecting on the current political landscape, Lukaszuk said he doesn't align with the UCP or the Alberta NDP, and that Albertans are tired of "gotcha politics.""I don't see a party right now in Alberta who's actually proposing solutions to any of the problems and wants to focus on the boring task of governing," Lukaszuk said. "It's so much easier to fight culture wars and, you know, score cheap political points.".WATCH LIVE: Mark Carney attends Forever Canadian rally in Calgary.Forever Canadian gathered a significant amount of data from individuals throughout its campaign, and skeptics have speculated that Lukaszuk would eventually use that information if he decided to return to politics.The group distributed more than 100,000 lawn signs, collected over 456,000 signatures, and gathered thousands of volunteers.According to Forever Canadian's privacy policy, information collected from supporters included names, email addresses, phone numbers and postal codes, as well as referendum-related pledges and reported voting behaviour.Lukaszuk maintained that Forever Canadian was non-partisan and that it would not share its data with the government. He said he intends to keep that promise.In fact, wherever Lukaszuk goes politically, Forever Canadian will not be tagging along, as the leader announced in the interview that the organization had heard from supporters and decided to focus on educating individuals moving forward."I think we find ourselves in a very unusual position where we are the only organization in Canada that has acquired a lot of knowledge about unity and about separatism," Lukaszuk said."Conversely, and that institutional knowledge that we have, combined with, now, the abilities that we have, partly because of you, we need to make sure that this continues to serve Canada, and that it unites Canada, and that it builds stronger democratic institutions in Canada.".The video comes after Forever Canadian conducted an online survey that received responses from more than 110,000 members, 85% of whom said they wanted Forever Canadian to remain engaged in Alberta politics.Lukaszuk has not yet decided whether he will return as a party leader, a candidate or a supporter, nor has he decided whether he intends to join an existing party or form his own.However, the Forever Canadian leader claims he has a lineup of people who have pledged their support, some of whom have even said they would abandon their current political homes to follow him wherever he goes.The Forever Canadian leader is also not in a rush to decide, saying the organization can "stand up a campaign on a dime.""We don't have snow outside yet, but I will have a few eggnogs and I'll make a decision," Lukaszuk said.