Alberta

Lukaszuk's quote in BBC article draws ire of independence advocates amid Elections Alberta controversy

'We will do everything we possibly can to win this referendum,' Lukaszuk says in BBC article, sparking backlash from independence supporters
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to supporters at the Forever Canadian kickoff event. WS: Will Vasseur
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Thomas Lukaszuk
Elections Alberta
Bbc
Alberta independence movement
Alberta Forever Canadian
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