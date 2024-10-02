MacEwan professor says Smith ignoring research with gender identity policies

MacEwan University sociology and gender studies professor JJ Wright said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is ignoring decades of research and human rights law with her gender identity policies. Wright pointed out experts who opposed Smith’s policies were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements to participate in consultations. “Clearly, not all Albertans' opinions are welcome — only ones that align with hers,” tweeted Wright on Tuesday. .Twenty-two American states have banned gender transitions in minors. Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have imposed restrictions on minors accessing these treatments.Wright was commenting on Smith saying on Tuesday the Alberta government is prepared to introduce legislation about its gender identity policies and will do so once the legislature reconvenes. .WATCH: Smith says Alberta government moving forward with gender identity policies .While she outlined what to expect in the proposed legislation, she said she wanted to say a few words to the people most affected by it. “I know these are complex and often deeply emotional topics,” she said. .Twitter user Dinah Brand said Smith was not ignoring research and human rights law. “She's actually paying attention to the research being done in the UK, Sweden and other western countries on the lack of proven efficacy and safety of 'gender' treatment for children,” said Brand. “E.g. the Cass Review.”.Wright responded by saying the Cass Review has been condemned, including through a report published by Yale Law School. “Danielle Smith's policies conflict with well-established norms of clinical research and evidence-based healthcare,” she said..Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. .WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors.“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”