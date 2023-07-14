Embattled former Alberta Justice Minister, Kaycee Madu, will have to face the province's law society for an phone call he made to Edmonton police chief Dale McFee shortly after he was handed a $300 ticket for distracted driving in a playground zone.
"It is alleged that Kelechi Madu, KC, engaged in conduct that undermined respect for the administration of justice when he contacted the Edmonton Police Services Chief of Police regarding a traffic ticket he received on March 10, 2021, and that such conduct is deserving of sanction," read the citation on the Law Society of Alberta's website.
Former premier Jason Kenney removed Madu from cabinet shortly after the CBC broke the story about the ticket.
Madu was fined $300 on March 10, 2021, after an Edmonton police officer caught him talking on his cellphone while driving through a playground zone.
“I want to be abundantly clear, at no point did I request that the ticket be rescinded. I can assure that in my life I would never do any such thing,” Madu said in the statement posted on his Facebook page in 2021.
In his social media posts, Madu indicated he contacted McFee to rule out possible racial profiling and police surveillance, citing the 2017 illegal surveillance of NDP Shannon Phillips by the Lethbridge City Police.
Madu is a black Nigerian immigrant who lost his Edmonton seat in the last provincial election. He received 10,742 votes, losing to the Alberta NDP's Nathan Ip who had 14,368 votes.
Madu admitted the optics of the call were not great: “…with hindsight now I can see how that may be perceived. There is a saying that perception is everything in politics, and I regret raising the issue at all with Chief McFee.”
A hearing by a three-person panel will be scheduled in the future to deal with the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.