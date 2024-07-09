MAGA star ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, Haliey Welch, coming to Stampede

Hold your horses.That’s because infamous — and notorious — ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, Haliey Welch, will be making her Calgary Stampede debut later this week.Cowboys Casino and Bar announced that the internet sensation will be appearing at it eponymous music festival on Thursday night.It’s among her first half a dozen public appearances after reportedly earning USD$30,000 to host a bikini contest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. It coincided with reaching a million followers on Instagram..And indeed, it was Instagram and social media that catapulted the 21-year old Tennessee native who lives with her grandmother about 100 kilometres north of Nashville. Prior to last month she had reportedly never been on an airplane.But now she’s an internet sensation after answering a sexually charged question about how to keep a man happy in bed. ‘Hawk Tuah’ was the onomatopeic reply, sparking an endless stream of internet memes and even a line of clothing and hats.Now she’s reportedly negotiating a deal to produce a reality TV show. She's assembled a team consisting of an attorney, a management company and a PR firm..Hailey previously worked a factory job that saw her get up each morning at 3:30 a.m. But now, according to her publicist “she can make more money holding up a can for five minutes than she made all last year.”"The first week of it, I was so embarrassed," Welch told The Tennessean. "I wouldn't come out of my house. I went to work, but that's about it. But I went from being embarrassed to living in the moment.""If everyone else is making money off of it, I might as well, too."She’s reportedly sold more than $100,000 of merchandise already..Political pundits have tried to explain the rise of ‘far-right’ female populism in the context of Hilary Clinton’s white, politically incorrect trailer park trash ‘deplorables’. Donald Trump supporters have showed up at rallies with T-Shirts sporting the slogan ‘SPIT ON THAT THANG’.She has also reportedly endorsed a line of chewing tobacco products and lent her image to a sport betting website.No word on whether she intended to bring that brand of marketing acumen — or politics — to Canada. According to the Cowboys’ Instagram channel she’ll make an appearance, chum with the locals and sign autographs at various meet and greets. And walk away with a five figure paycheque.