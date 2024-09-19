Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet. Writer Bill Marriott suggests Blanchet has a shopping list, his price for keeping the Liberals on life support for another year.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet. Writer Bill Marriott suggests Blanchet has a shopping list, his price for keeping the Liberals on life support for another year.Western Standard Canva
Alberta

MAIS, NON: Legault blasts Bloc for supporting Liberals; accused of ‘standing with Conservatives from Alberta’

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Parliament
Bloc
Canadas Liberal Government
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
François Legault
Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet
Non confidence
Partis Quebecois
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news