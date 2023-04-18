Calgary’s Stephen Avenue will not be changing its landscape for the time being after a major development project was scrapped.
Dubbed Stephen Avenue Quarter, the project was set to change the city's landscape with living and office space as well as units for commercial facilities.
Included in the plans were a 66-storey condo tower, which, if developed, would have been Calgary’s tallest skyscraper. Moreover, a 54-storey rental block and a 24-storey office space were also proposed.
All three buildings were earmarked for an area bordering Centre Street and First Street S.W., and Stephen Avenue and Seventh Avenue.
The plans, first announced in May 2022, were put on hold in February after the Government of Alberta requested a heritage assessment as part of the plans.
Stephen Avenue, a national historic site, contains 17 historically significant sites in the proposed redevelopment area, seven of which are protected by law.
On April 6, Triovest withdrew its permits for the development, effectively suspending the plans indefinitely.
“We solicited feedback from the community and key stakeholders throughout the process and will use this information to reshape our approach,” Ryan Schott, vice-president of marketing and communication for Triovest, said in a statement.
It comes as the City of Calgary looks to revitalize Stephen Avenue and the surrounding areas as part of a public realm study.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
Good, we shouldn't be erasing history.
