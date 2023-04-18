Stephen Avenue

Stephen Avenue

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Calgary’s Stephen Avenue will not be changing its landscape for the time being after a major development project was scrapped.

Dubbed Stephen Avenue Quarter, the project was set to change the city's landscape with living and office space as well as units for commercial facilities.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(1) comment

Forgettable
Forgettable

Good, we shouldn't be erasing history.

