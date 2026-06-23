Alberta

MAKE GRAPES AFFORDABLE AGAIN: Alberta NDP unveil grocery affordability strategy

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and MLA Marlin Schmidt introducing the party's grocery affordability plan.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and MLA Marlin Schmidt introducing the party's grocery affordability plan. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Affordability And Utilities
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Canadian grocery prices
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