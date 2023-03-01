Testing, testing, testing, testing, testing, testing, testing and testing.
Albertans may have noticed their phone buzzing on Wednesday because of an Alberta Emergency Alert test.
Testing, testing, testing, testing, testing, testing, testing and testing.
Albertans may have noticed their phone buzzing on Wednesday because of an Alberta Emergency Alert test.
Eight times it buzzed to be exact.
The UCP said a glitch caused multiple test alert messages to be distributed to compatible devices. All partners in the National Public Alerting System are working with the Alberta Public Alerting team to identify and resolve the issue that caused these repeat alerts, it said.
“Incidents like the one that occurred are exactly why we conduct testing on the Alert System. We need to ensure that the system is working as intended during an actual emergency to protect Albertans,” said Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis.
“We recognize the disruption these multiple alerts caused Albertans and are addressing this issue as quickly as possible to ensure the system works as intended so we can keep Albertans safe during an emergency.”
“On March 1 at 1:55 p.m., the Alberta Emergency Alert system will issue an emergency alert test across the province," Ellis said earlier this week.
Ellis said the alert was distributed over television, radio, websites, social media, the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, and directly to Albertans via compatible cell phones.
“While test alerts are issued nationwide twice a year in May and November, this year’s emergency alert in Alberta is being done now to coincide with the official start of wildfire season on March 1," Ellis said.
“Tests help us fix any system issues to ensure alerts work when we need them. Tests also provide a valuable opportunity for Albertans to consider their own readiness to respond to an unexpected event like a wildfire."
Ellis noted, distributing the alert via multiple platforms helps ensure Albertans receive information directly or from someone nearby.
"The cellphone alert only works if the receiving cellphone or mobile app is compatible, on the LTE 4G network, turned on and connected to Wi-Fi. If your cellphone is set to silent, it will display an emergency alert but will not play the alert tone," Ellis said.
“Since Alberta created the first emergency alert system in the country more than 30 years ago, the province has issued alerts to provide critical information about an immediate disaster, where it’s happening and what actions to take to stay safe."
“I also encourage Albertans to visit alberta.ca/BePrepared to learn more about how to prepare for any emergency. Resources are available in 10 different languages to make this information more accessible.”
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(5) comments
It would have been fine it it was announcing the resignation of our Dear Leader (aka the Bong, Little Potato, Chief Gay Eagle with no Balls). Alas, no luck.
The emergency alerts were a pain, but when they are needed, I'd rather the system were well tested, rather than see a crash during a true emergency.
I had to put mine under a pillow.
Can you say "triangulate"?
Need someone competent on that button...8 times...come on guys...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.