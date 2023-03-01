Alert tested 8 times

Ellis said the alert was distributed over television, radio, websites, social media, the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, and directly to Albertans via compatible cell phones.

Albertans may have noticed their phone buzzing on Wednesday because of an Alberta Emergency Alert test.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

free the west
free the west

It would have been fine it it was announcing the resignation of our Dear Leader (aka the Bong, Little Potato, Chief Gay Eagle with no Balls). Alas, no luck.

guest50
guest50

The emergency alerts were a pain, but when they are needed, I'd rather the system were well tested, rather than see a crash during a true emergency.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I had to put mine under a pillow.

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

Can you say "triangulate"?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Need someone competent on that button...8 times...come on guys...

