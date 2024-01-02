MAKICHUK: Moral fibre and the great Canadian condition

Moral fibre.

A quick Google search defines it as ​the inner strength to do what you believe to be right in difficult situations.

In other words, something that is rare, especially in today’s world.

Moral fibre. The kind that can’t be bought or imitated, not even by bragging, arrogant rappers.

Gentlemen, a gun doesn’t make you any tougher. Nor do heavy chains, tattoos, sunglasses and your hat on ass-backwards.

I doubt any of these clowns would have lasted long on the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.

Because when the first bullet goes whizzing past your head, we all become human.

Style or coolness, doesn’t stop a bullet. A bullet with your name on it.

I bring this up, because a friend called me over New Year’s weekend to say, it looks like Justin Trudeau will run again — bad news that leaves one somewhat despondent.

Not only that, but he also said, Justin would shower Quebec and Ontario with financial goodies to buy them off and turn the tide.

He would also try to compare Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre to former President Donald Trump, attempting to put the fear of God into Canadians.

The size of the lie, depends on what he needs to accomplish on any given day. Justin has a strong track record of doing this.

Vilifying Canadians in a way no other prime minister has done before. To call him a scumbag, would be too nice.

And then, my friend said, the mean-spirited rhetoric would be launched, like a wave of kamikaze drones — negative ads, constantly pounding Poilievre. Painting him as an evil Trumpian monster.

The irony is, Trump is probably more of a leader than wishy-washy Trudeau could ever be. Say what you want about ‘The Donald,’ he would not tolerate a bunch of green extremists pushing an unrealistic, pie-in-the-sky agenda which is potentially damaging to the economy.

Do you think, for a second, US politicos would bring carbon taxes on top of gas prices at the pumps? At a time when people are struggling to survive? Not a chance in hell, my friends.