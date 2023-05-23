Wildfires continue to burn in Alberta

Wildfires continue to burn in Alberta

A Grande Prairie man has been charged by the RCMP for lighting fires.

The Mounties continue to investigate several suspicious fires that occurred in Grande Prairie on the night of May 15 and early morning of May 16.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m guessing most of these fires are arson, started by eco terrorists in attempt to influence the Provincial election in favor of the NDP , these are rural Albertans who are being burned out of home and living, most of which will vote UCP, the NDP have shown they will do what ever it takes to seize power, burning out province to the ground is not a far fetched reaction for them, the NDP and the eco terrorists are one in the same. Notley her self is one.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

I thought ardon might be the case. Fires in May are very unusual. If he is found guilty, then I hope he pays a long price for his destruction.

