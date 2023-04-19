EPS warn public of masterbating man

28-year-old David Adams.

 Western Standard Photo

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning that 28-year-old David Adams re-offended after serving jail time for indecent acts committed in February 2023.

Since being released from jail on April 14, Adams approached young females, reportedly attempting to talk to them while following them in a silver/grey BMW X1 connected to his previous offences.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

