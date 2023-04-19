The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning that 28-year-old David Adams re-offended after serving jail time for indecent acts committed in February 2023.
Since being released from jail on April 14, Adams approached young females, reportedly attempting to talk to them while following them in a silver/grey BMW X1 connected to his previous offences.
He was arrested April 18, and charged with criminal harassment and a breach of his probation.
Investigators are encouraging any others who may have had similar interactions with Adams to come forward.
The February 2023 charges stemmed from multiple incidents involving Adams allegedly masturbating in a vehicle while following female students at both the University of Alberta and NAIT campuses.
Since his April 14, release, Adams is now subject to a court order with conditions that include a prohibition from attending the University of Alberta and NAIT campuses.
He's also required to report to a probation officer.
Anyone who believes they have been harassed by Adams or who has any information about potential breaches of conditions by Adams can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of Adams’ release.
