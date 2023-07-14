The man spoke to CJDC-TV on Wednesday and denied all of the allegations.

The man spoke to CJDC-TV on Wednesday and denied all of the allegations. CJDC-TV is a television station in Dawson Creek, BC.

 Facebook

A man is in hospital after being targeted by a group of vigilantes in Dawson Creek, BC, said the BC RCMP on Friday

On Wednesday, around 10 p.m., Dawson Creek RCMP received a report that a man was "being targeted and attacked by vigilantes" near a local business on the Dangerous Goods Route.

Car destroyed

This picture of the man's SUV was posted to Facebook.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.