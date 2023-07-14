featured Man labelled sex offender on social media assaulted twice by vigilantes in BC Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 14, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The man spoke to CJDC-TV on Wednesday and denied all of the allegations. CJDC-TV is a television station in Dawson Creek, BC. Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man is in hospital after being targeted by a group of vigilantes in Dawson Creek, BC, said the BC RCMP on FridayOn Wednesday, around 10 p.m., Dawson Creek RCMP received a report that a man was "being targeted and attacked by vigilantes" near a local business on the Dangerous Goods Route.On Thursday, around 7 a.m., the police received another report of a man being assaulted at the intersection of 225 and Hwy. 97 South in Arras."Investigators determined that the victim in both incidents was the same 20-year-old man. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries," said the BC RCMP.The attacks where sparked by rumours the man was allegedly luring children from Grande Prairie on social media.Vigilantes took matters into their own hands and allegedly bear-sprayed, beat and hit the man with a car.Dawson Creek RCMP said they received reports of a group online saying they were trying to find the man. It called the rumours of luring "unsubstantiated." The man spoke to CJDC-TV in Dawson Creek on Wednesday and denied all of the allegations."He said he was only fined $600 for having a marijuana cigarette in his car," CJDC-TV reported. This picture of the man's SUV was posted to Facebook. Facebook "According to police in Dawson Creek, the men vandalized and destroyed the man's vehicle. RCMP said the man was chased and then bear sprayed," CJDC-TV reported."He was then hit by a car and then beaten with a metal object. Police said he received facial injuries and a number of broken bones."CJDC-TV said the man was rushed to the Dawson Creek hospital and then transported to a new medical facility.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sex Offender Vigilantism Cjdc-tv Dawson Creek Alberta British Columbia Peace Officer Cjdc Media Release Social Media Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Most Popular Alberta to investigate implementing halal financing and make insurance more affordable Trans Mountain slapped with more enforcement orders over work camps Scientists say climate change not responsible for record-breaking heat wave PUPPY HORROR: Manitoba kids beat four puppies to death, hang one from stop sign HANNAFORD: Warbird still flying after nearly 80 years
